Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

