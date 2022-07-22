Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

LXP opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LXP Industrial Trust

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

