Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unum Group Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,121 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

