Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after buying an additional 290,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,895,000 after buying an additional 206,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

SNOW opened at $157.73 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

