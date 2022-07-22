Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $62.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.61. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

