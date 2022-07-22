Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

Shares of INT stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.