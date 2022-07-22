Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 138,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.