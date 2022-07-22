Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $184.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average is $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.37.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

