Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,938,000 after buying an additional 595,738 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,677,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,550,000 after buying an additional 941,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 754,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,463,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,802 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

