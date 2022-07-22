Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,939,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $10,498,966 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.42 and a 200-day moving average of $201.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

