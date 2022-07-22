Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 211.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,408,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $219.78 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.35.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

