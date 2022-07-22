Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 533.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,935 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

