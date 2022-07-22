Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 384,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,398,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $81.63 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.