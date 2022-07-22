Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 251.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $45.82 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

