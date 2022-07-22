Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

