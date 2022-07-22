Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,906,000 after acquiring an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Entergy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,860,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365,708 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.21. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

