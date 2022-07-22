Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Landstar System Trading Down 2.3 %

LSTR opened at $152.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average is $153.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

