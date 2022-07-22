Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

