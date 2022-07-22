Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average is $126.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

