Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,662 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average is $165.94. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,014 shares of company stock worth $557,507 and have sold 554,841 shares worth $70,009,118. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

