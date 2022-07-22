Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

