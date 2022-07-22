Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of LTC Properties worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. State Street Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,134,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in LTC Properties by 138.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

