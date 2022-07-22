Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.92.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

