Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,682 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.