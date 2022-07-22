Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $173.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.51. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.60.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
