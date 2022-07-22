Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $173.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.51. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

