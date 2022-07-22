Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

JEF stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.