Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,230,000 after purchasing an additional 368,826 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $24.75 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -187.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

