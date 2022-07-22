Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,236 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,934 shares of company stock worth $9,206,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

