Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 61,851 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Several research firms have commented on OMF. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

