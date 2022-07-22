Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72,279 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

