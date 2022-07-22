Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,250 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.