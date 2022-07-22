Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after acquiring an additional 256,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $320,895,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $55.82 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.81.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

