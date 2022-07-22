Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000.

A number of research firms have commented on GTLS. Barclays downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

GTLS opened at $167.51 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

