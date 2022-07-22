Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $42.94 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,717. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

