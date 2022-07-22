ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $46,253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,039,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.7 %

OGS opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $971.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.