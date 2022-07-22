Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after buying an additional 2,468,966 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 884,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.