Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.



