Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,689 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 1,835.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,125 shares of company stock worth $4,575,999 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

