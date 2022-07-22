Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 219.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 440.3% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 558,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orange by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 338,035 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 221,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,457 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.11) to €13.00 ($13.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

