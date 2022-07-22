Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 334.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 201,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

