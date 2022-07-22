Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,442,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,737,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,254,000 after acquiring an additional 926,746 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

MFC stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.