Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,242 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

