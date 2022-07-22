Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 713 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.50 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

