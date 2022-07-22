Parallel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 34.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is 44.51. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 68.94.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.