Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $96.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

