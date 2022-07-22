Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $90.56 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

