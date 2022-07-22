Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of IR stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

