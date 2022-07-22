Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $174,390,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $404.11 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

