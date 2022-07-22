Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

