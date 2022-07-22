Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BOH opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

